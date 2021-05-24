Bethesda chocolate shop selling chocolate covered cicada treats

A Bethesda chocolate shop is using the talk of the town – the arrival of Brood X – for a special marketing effort.

READ MORE: DC area restaurant and hospitality industry begins to bounce back but struggles with hiring help

Chouquette is not only selling Brood X themed treats – the shop is now offering chocolate covered cicadas.

READ MORE: People are now eating cicadas found in their backyard - and you can too

The new item is "not a joke," according to the shop’s website, noting that the cicadas were gathered locally from Silver Spring, Gaithersburg, and Potomac.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The shop is asking customers to order three to five days ahead of time for the chocolate covered cicadas.

Learn more about the ingredients or find out about shipping details on Chouquette’s website.