Beverly native named 2023 South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen

article

A 23-year-old Beverly native has been named the 2023 South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen.

Nora Doyle is an alumna of St. Cajetan School, Marist High School and College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota. In her free time, she teaches Irish dance.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"I walked in the South Side Irish Parade with my Irish dance school until I was a senior in high school, but my first time continues to be my favorite childhood memory," Doyle said. "My house backs up to the parade route, making coming together to celebrate community and my Irish heritage even more of a special tradition, and I am honored to be this year’s Parade Queen."

Doyle was one of 15 candidates who took part in the South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen selection process, officials said.

All candidates were interviewed by a panel of judges including 2013 South Side Irish Parade Queen Margaret McGann and 2016 South Side Irish Parade Queen Alison Kelly.

The South Side Irish Parade Queen is sponsored by the South Side Irish Parade Committee to compete in the Chicago Rose of Tralee Selection as the South Side Irish Rose, officials said.

That selection process will take place on May 7 at The Irish American Center.

For more information or application for the Chicago Rose of Tralee visit the Facebook Page.