Beyoncé to make stop in Chicago during 'Renaissance' World Tour

Beyoncé will be making a stop at Chicago's Soldier Field this summer during her 2023 World Tour.

The multi-Grammy winning singer announced the highly anticipated 2023 "Renaissance" Tour on her Instagram Wednesday.

Her show at Soldier Field is scheduled for July 22.

The singer has not released details on when tickets will go on sale.

"Renaissance," Beyoncé's seventh studio album, was released on July 29, 2022. It features songs like "CUFF IT," "BREAK MY SOUL," and "I'M THAT GIRL."

The tour begins on May 10 with a show in Stockholm. The U.S. leg kicks off in Philadelphia on July 12.

A full list of cities can be found on Beyoncé's website.