Bicycle Spin Art is a messy new way to have fun with friends in Chicago

Bicycle Spin Art in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood is a messy new way to have fun with friends.

The concept is straightforward: everyone puts on hazmat-style suits, someone jumps on a specially rigged bike, and the pedaling spins a canvas in circles. The "painter" sprays paint, glitter and whatever else they want on to the canvas.

"Everyone comes here thinking they're not artists, and they leave here knowing that they are," said Sarah Kingsbury of Bicycle Spin Art Chicago. "It is so fun, so interactive, great team builder."

You can book a 90 minute session for about $150 at bicyclespinart.com.

Bicycle Spin Art does not serve alcohol, but BYOB is allowed. Contact them for more information.