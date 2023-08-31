Bicyclist, 64, killed in Glencoe crash

A bicyclist died days after being involved in a crash in north suburban Glencoe.

John Kezday, 64, was riding a bicycle northbound on Sheridan Road near South Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 when he hit the back of a stopped Dodge Ram ProMaster, according to Glencoe officials.

Kezday, of Highland Park, was transported to Evanston Hospital where he was listed in critical condition and died three days later, officials said.

The driver of the Dodge remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

No further information was immediately available.