Bicyclist critically injured in Batavia crash, helicopter transported victim to hospital

A bicyclist was critically injured and taken by helicopter to a suburban hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Batavia on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 4:42 p.m. at the intersection of S. Batavia Avenue and Millview Drive.

According to Batavia police, a Honda minivan was traveling northbound on S. Batavia Avenue when it collided with the bicyclist who was crossing the intersection. The bicyclist, who was exiting Les Arends Forest Preserve and heading westbound, sustained critical injuries in the crash.

The bicyclist was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove via a Life Flight helicopter, police said. None of the occupants inside the minivan were injured in the incident.

Batavia Avenue was temporarily closed between Mooseheart Road and Sycamore Lane.

Batavia police urge any witnesses or individuals with additional information to contact them.