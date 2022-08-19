Bicyclist dies from hit-and-run Thursday in Elk Grove Village

One Chicago bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday night in Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police say a bicyclist was hit by an unknown car at the intersection of Louis Avenue and Busse Road around 9:21 p.m.

The bicyclist died from their injuries. Their name has not been released at this time.

The crash is still under investigation and is being conducted by the Elk Grove Village Police Traffic Section with assistance from the MCAT STAR team.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Anyone with information related to this crash can contact the Elk Grove Village Police Department at 847-357-4100.