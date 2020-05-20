Bicyclist hit by vehicle, critically hurt on Near West Side

A bicyclist was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday near a Dan Ryan Expressway ramp on the Near West Side.

The driver was northbound on an I-94 ramp at 7:47 a.m. when the vehicle hit the bicyclist, who was westbound in the 600 block of West Taylor Street, according to Chicago police.

The 37-year-old bike rider was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.