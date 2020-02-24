Bicyclist stabbed on 606 Trail

A bicyclist was wounded in a stabbing Monday afternoon on The 606 trail on the Northwest Side.

The 30-year-old man was biking about 12:30 p.m. in 3200 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue when someone kicked him off his bike, Chicago police said.

The male suspect then jumped on the bicyclist and stabbed him in the upper right shoulder, police said. The suspect ran east.

The stabbed man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No arrests have been made.