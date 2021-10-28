Bicyclists allegedly attack motorist with bikes in Avondale

Two intoxicated bicyclists allegedly attacked a motorist in Avondale on the Northwest Side late Wednesday.

A 37-year-old man was driving about 11:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Two Hispanic males on bicycles allegedly struck the man's vehicle several times while the driver was in traffic, police said.

The driver pulled into a nearby gas station to check his vehicle for damages when one of the bicyclists attempted to strike him with a bike, police said.

Police said the driver was not injured in the incident.

One of the bicyclists was taken into custody and charged with a misdemeanor, police said. Both bicyclists were intoxicated, according to police.