Biden seeks to reassure allies, tackle climate and COVID-19 in UN address

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first U.N. General Assembly address on Tuesday, facing a multitude of issues as he looks to reassure the nation’s allies that "America is back" on a global stage and aims to take a different approach from his predecessor.

The annual convening of world leaders is taking place in-person this year in New York after being held virtually in 2020 amid the global pandemic. In his address, Biden planned to put a heavy emphasis on the need for world leaders to work together on the COVID-19 pandemic, meet past obligations to address climate change, head off emerging technology issues and firm up trade rules, according to the White House.

Biden arrived in New York on Monday evening to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of the address, calling it a "great honor" to speak to the assembly, and emphasized the body's relevance at a difficult moment in history.

"The strong partnership between the United States and the U.N. is based on common values and principles. And at this moment, those bonds are more important than ever. America is back. We believe in the United Nations and its value," Biden said in brief remarks at the start of his meeting with Guterres.

He noted the ongoing pandemic and climate crisis, saying the current challenges to humanity "can only be met with global solutions."

US President Joe Biden (R) and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, Sept. 20, 2021. (Ph Expand

In returning to his mantra that "America is back" — a phrase he used during his trip to Europe in June — the president has looked to take a dramatically different tack with allies than predecessor Donald Trump.

But Biden has faced many difficult moments in the opening months of his presidency as it relates to U.S. allies, including a chaotic ending to the U.S. war in Afghanistan and differences over how to go about sharing COVID-19 vaccines with the developing world and certain pandemic travel restrictions.

He also finds himself in the midst of a fresh diplomatic spat with France, the United States' oldest ally, after announcing plans with Britain to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The move is expected to give Australia improved capabilities to patrol the Pacific amid growing concern about the Chinese military's increasingly aggressive tactics, but it upended a French defense contract worth at least $66 billion to sell diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday there was a "crisis of trust" with the U.S. as a result of the episode.

Before Biden’s arrival, EU Council President Charles Michel strongly criticized the Biden administration for leaving Europe "out of the game in the Indo-Pacific region" and ignoring the underlying elements of the trans-Atlantic alliance — transparency and loyalty — in the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the announcement of the U.S.-U.K.-Australia alliance.

Despite such differences, Biden hoped to use his address to the General Assembly as well as a series of one-on-one and larger meetings with world leaders this week to make the case for American leadership on the world stage.

"There are points of disagreement, including when we have disagreed with the decisions other countries are making, the decision points of when countries have disagreed with the decisions we’re making," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "But the larger point here ... is that we are committed to those alliances and that always requires work from every president, from every global leader."

There have also been questions about the best way to respond to military and economic moves by China. Guterres told The Associated Press on Monday that he was concerned about the "completely dysfunctional" U.S.-China relationship and that it could lead to a new cold war.

Psaki said the administration disagreed with the assessment, adding that the U.S.-China relationship was "one not of conflict but of competition."

The Biden administration also announced plans on Monday to ease foreign travel restrictions to the U.S. beginning in November. The U.S. has largely restricted travel by non-U.S. citizens coming from Europe since the start of the pandemic, an issue that had become a point of contention in trans-Atlantic relations.

The new rules will allow foreigners in if they have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test, the White House said.

Biden planned to limit his time at the United Nations due to virus concerns. He was to meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison while in New York before shifting the rest of the week's diplomacy to virtual and Washington settings.

At a virtual COVID-19 summit Biden is hosting Wednesday, leaders will be urged to step up vaccine-sharing commitments, address oxygen shortages around the globe and deal with other critical pandemic-related issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.