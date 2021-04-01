Biden taps Jackson-Akiwumi to become only Black woman on Chicago appeals court

article

An attorney in Chicago is on the brink of making history.

Candace Jackson-Akiwumi has been nominated by President Joe Biden to become a judge on the federal appeals court in Chicago.

She would become the only Black woman on the 7th District Court.

Jackson-Akiwumi is a federal defender.

She would become the first judge on the appeals court to come from that position.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Biden has pushed to increase diversity in the federal court system.