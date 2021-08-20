Biden to nominate Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan

President Joe Biden plans to nominate former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to serve as ambassador to Japan.

The Biden administration made the announcement Friday afternoon.

"Rahm Emanuel, former Mayor of the City of Chicago and White House Chief of Staff to President Obama, has had a distinguished career in public service. As Mayor, he oversaw increased economic development that revitalized the city and helped solidify its status as a global hub of culture and commerce," the White House said in a statement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

However, controversy has plagued Emanuel ever since the release of the video showing the 2014 shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was sentenced in 2018 and is currently serving nearly seven-years for McDonald’s death.

"He previously served as Chief of Staff to President Obama, where he helped secure the passage of landmark legislation, including Dodd-Frank and the Affordable Care Act, and advised President Obama on all key national security decisions during the President’s first two years," the White House's statement read.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.