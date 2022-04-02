Big crowds for first day of trout fishing at Cook County Forest Preserves in suburban Chicago

Fishing started early at Cook County Forest Preserves on Saturday, as the inland trout fishing season began.

More than 4,000 pounds of fish were added to Axehead Lake (Park Ridge), Belleau Lake (Park Ridge), Sag Quarry East (Lemont), Horsetail Lake (Palos Park) and Green Lake (Calumet City).

"We got hundreds of fishermen out here," said Cook County Forest Preserve fisheries biologist Steve Silic. "It’s a great event to get people out in nature."

The fish are all catchable size rainbow trout. There is a limit of five trout per day creel limit with no size restrictions. No more than two lines per person with no more than two hooks per line may be used.

"Rainbow trout is as species that does really well in these inland lakes and ponds," Silic said. "These fish basically get stocked and caught by the public in a couple of weeks."

A valid Illinois sport fishing license with an Inland Trout Stamp is required for anglers 16 years of age and older. An Illinois sport fishing license is not required for Illinois residents who are disabled and have a State of Illinois disabled I.D. card showing a Class 2 or 2A disability or a Veterans Disability Card, and Illinois residents who are on active military duty and are home on leave.

