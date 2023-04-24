'Big George Foreman' showcases boxing great's lasting legacy

From the Sunshine Showdown to the Rumble in the Jungle, the life of two-time heavyweight champion of the world George Foreman is now making its way to the big screen in the new biopic "Big George Foreman."

The legendary boxer recently sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about the new film – and the 50th anniversary of his iconic win over Joe Frazier, yielding his first heavyweight champion and the legendary Howard Cosell commentary "Down goes Frazier!"

"The greatest moment was after the fight," Foreman said, "when you see me jumping in the air and happy about it. It was the last time I was truly happy about winning a boxing match."

Foreman added "If you watched the matches from that point on…there’s a lot of misery in winning because you don’t know about losing. But I look back, 50 years later, and there I was: happy to become champion of the world"

"Big George Foreman" hits theaters on Friday.