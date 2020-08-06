Biggest dispensary in Illinois opens as pot sales hit record numbers for third straight month

Marijuana sales have been up across the country since the pandemic started.



Cresco labs opened up their nineth and biggest dispensary in Illinois right across from Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.



"Schaumburg has such diversity when it comes to businesses and we're excited this is another one we can say we have in Schaumburg, said Schaumburg Village President Tom Dailly.

Prior to this 11,500 square foot facility opening, the dispensary was taking online orders nearly every two minutes.

Customers can pick up their pot products at staggered times and talk to what Cresco is calling "budtenders." These individuals can answer questions and share their knowledge with first time visitors.

"Here we are right across from Woodfield Mall in a strip center with Starbucks 500 feet away. This is a very inviting atmosphere. People have the same customer experience they would going to an Apple store or Sephora or Best Buy," said Cresco Labs spokesperson Jason Erkes.

This opening comes as recreational marijuana sales in Illinois continue to increase.

The state just reported pot purchasers spent $61 million in July, which is the third straight month of record sales.

Advertisement

"We're definitely seeing an increased traffic with COVID going on and the anxiety and effects people are having right now," said Erkes.

Schaumburg receives three percent of sales and with lines already forming on day one, the profits will be rolling in.



