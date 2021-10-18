Billion dollar plan to rebuild I-80 expected to be finished in 2027

I-80 is getting a big facelift.

On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced a $1.2 billion plan to rebuild the interstate in Will County.

The six-year project will rebuild 16 miles of the interstate. About 80,000 cars drive on I-80 through Joliet and Will County and a quarter of those are trucks.

"Bottom line though, when IDOT is finished here, a new and improved design … will move traffic much more efficiently, safely and put this area in a position to handle traffic … for decades to come," a state official said.

The project is expected to be finished in 2027.

