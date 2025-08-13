Expand / Collapse search

Birds of a feather block traffic together in Highland Park

By Cody King
Published  August 13, 2025 2:42pm CDT
Highland Park
The Brief

    • Two swans wandered into rush-hour traffic on Route 41 in Highland Park Monday morning, briefly blocking cars before being safely moved by police.
    • Neither the swans nor officers were injured, and the birds were returned to their owner.

HIGHLAND PARK - Two swans ditched the pond for pavement and waddled into rush-hour traffic on Monday morning in north suburban Highland Park.

What we know:

The birds were spotted strutting toward the median near a puddle but couldn’t make it across because of the divider. 

Officer Mendoza responded and was able to remove them from the roadway.

Image 1 of 5

Swans block traffic in Highland Park on Monday morning.  (City of Highland Park )

No injuries were reported — to the swans or responding officer.

What's next:

The birds were later returned to their owner and are now back where they belong, safe and sound.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the City of Highland Park.

