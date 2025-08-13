Birds of a feather block traffic together in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK - Two swans ditched the pond for pavement and waddled into rush-hour traffic on Monday morning in north suburban Highland Park.
What we know:
The birds were spotted strutting toward the median near a puddle but couldn’t make it across because of the divider.
Officer Mendoza responded and was able to remove them from the roadway.
Swans block traffic in Highland Park on Monday morning. (City of Highland Park )
No injuries were reported — to the swans or responding officer.
What's next:
The birds were later returned to their owner and are now back where they belong, safe and sound.