Birds of a feather block traffic together in Highland Park

The Brief Two swans wandered into rush-hour traffic on Route 41 in Highland Park Monday morning, briefly blocking cars before being safely moved by police. Neither the swans nor officers were injured, and the birds were returned to their owner.



Two swans ditched the pond for pavement and waddled into rush-hour traffic on Monday morning in north suburban Highland Park.

What we know:

The birds were spotted strutting toward the median near a puddle but couldn’t make it across because of the divider.

Officer Mendoza responded and was able to remove them from the roadway.

Swans block traffic in Highland Park on Monday morning. (City of Highland Park )

No injuries were reported — to the swans or responding officer.

What's next:

The birds were later returned to their owner and are now back where they belong, safe and sound.