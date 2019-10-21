Bishop Ford Freeway reopened after tanker flips over on Far South Side

article

The Bishop Ford Freeway has been reopened Monday after an overturned tanker shut down lanes in both directions on the Far South Side.

The truck flipped on its side about 2:40 p.m. while entering southbound Interstate 94 from 130th Street, Illinois State Police said. The driver was transported from the crash with minor injuries.

The freeway was closed in both directions about 4 p.m. from 115th Street to Sibley Boulevard, state police said. All lanes were reopened after 6 p.m.

The Chicago Fire Department’s hazardous materials team sent their chemical foam unit to deal with “very corrosive materials” inside the tanker, fire officials said. The tanker, however did not leak.