Bishop Ford Freeway reopened after tanker flips over on Far South Side
CHICAGO - The Bishop Ford Freeway has been reopened Monday after an overturned tanker shut down lanes in both directions on the Far South Side.
The truck flipped on its side about 2:40 p.m. while entering southbound Interstate 94 from 130th Street, Illinois State Police said. The driver was transported from the crash with minor injuries.
The freeway was closed in both directions about 4 p.m. from 115th Street to Sibley Boulevard, state police said. All lanes were reopened after 6 p.m.
The Chicago Fire Department’s hazardous materials team sent their chemical foam unit to deal with “very corrosive materials” inside the tanker, fire officials said. The tanker, however did not leak.