Bitter cold, more snow coming to Chicagoland ahead of the St. Patrick's Day Parade

Snow will be winding down quickly this morning. The heaviest snow is indeed well south of Chicago as expected.

A winter weather advisory was issued around 2:30 for northwest Indiana and parts of central Illinois, including Kankakee County until 9 a.m. for a burst of heavier snow which will add a couple of inches to their totals.

Skies will be mostly cloudy in the wake of the morning snow, with highs barely above freezing.

As the cold front sweeps in, an additional snow shower could hit during the late afternoon with another dusting in a few spots and brief reduction of visibility due to gusty winds. Then it’s all about the cold.

Lows drop into the single digits away from downtown tonight with wind chills in the minus teens.

Tomorrow, despite a day full of sunshine, we never get above the 20s.

Parade goers will shiver, if not properly insulated with multiple layers of green or some form of internal anti-freeze? But the cold will exit in dramatic fashion Sunday.

As the milder air comes in, it is possible that far northern portions of our viewing area could get a morning burst of light snow, but it would be quickly erased as highs climb into the lower 50s.

Mid 50s Monday, near 50 degrees Tuesday, with cooler readings by the lake.

The lakeside cooling thing continues all next week, even as inland readings reach the low 60s starting Wednesday.