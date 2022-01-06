Bitterly cold with highs in teens Thursday morning

Bitter-cold air has settled over Chicagoland and that mild December is becoming a blurry memory.

Highs Thursday will only muster teens. At least it won’t be as windy as yesterday, but there will be enough moving air to keep wind chills near or below zero all day.

There could be a few flurries this afternoon. Nothing big. Tonight it’s cold again with lows within a few degrees of zero either way.

Friday, despite some sun, highs will once again be mired in the teens.

Milder air is coming though for one day – Saturday. And there will be a price to pay for that.

As warmer air moves in aloft, precipitation will break out and some of that could be freezing rain leading to slippery travel.

This isn’t an ice storm with power lines and trees falling down – but just enough to create some hazardous conditions both on the roads and underfoot.

After that it’s back into the arctic air Sunday and Monday – with falling temps on Sunday, then highs in the teens on Monday.