Black fraternity, sorority members host Juneteenth food giveaway in Aurora

One-thousand families in the suburbs now have food for the holiday weekend – all thanks to a good cause.

On Friday, Black fraternity and sorority members held a Juneteenth food giveaway in Aurora.

The group was initially planning to give away food for 750 families, but thanks to volunteers from the Divine 9 Alliance, they ended up giving away food to 1,000 families in less than three hours.

The care packages included all sorts of goodies, including fish fillets, chicken and watermelon.

The Divine 9 Alliance is made up of members from nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, which includes: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP