Black Friday shopping returns to the Chicagoland area

Shoppers bundled up for a cold Chicago morning to be the first to shop on Black Friday.

Best Buy and others opened at 5 a.m., offering deep discounts. Even though the sales started online a week ago, shoppers wanted to go inside the store to look around to find more Black Friday deals.

Many big televisions were sold and ready for pickup. One family bought one that was too big to fit into their car.

Store managers say there are some shortages, including some gaming systems, but there was no shortage of staff to help people who came to shop in person.

Early shoppers were interested in those televisions on sale, plus iPads, earbuds and Apple Watches. Black Friday is considered the best day to purchase electronics.