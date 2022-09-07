Blackstone Hotel housekeepers to protest on Mag Mile for better working conditions

Housekeepers at one of Chicago’s oldest hotels were walking out in protest on Wednesday.

The union representing Blackstone Hotel housekeepers say they have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement with Sage Hospitality since 2019.

Among the worker demands is improved workloads, as the downtown Chicago hotel market rebounds.

Occupancy for the week ending July 16 hit 83.3 percent, which is the highest in three years.

The Michigan Avenue protest was expected to begin at 5:15 p.m.