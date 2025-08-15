Sonic boom from Air & Water Show practice shatters windows in three Lake View East buildings

The Brief During Friday’s Chicago Air & Water Show practice, a loud boom — believed by witnesses to be a sonic boom from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds — shattered lobby windows at a Lake View East high-rise around 10:20 a.m. Three Lake View East buildings reported windows being shattered. Residents described the blast as powerful enough to shake tables and make buildings feel like they were moving; similar window damage was reported at another nearby building. The FAA reported no unusual activity, and the U.S. Air Force has not yet commented on the incident.



During the Chicago Air & Water Show practice on Friday, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds put high speeds and glass-shattering force on full display.

Chicago residents are still stunned after a pass during rehearsal rattled more than just nerves in Lake View East.

Three buildings reported shattered windows.

What we know:

During practice, residents reported hearing a blast about 10:20 a.m. that was so loud and strong it shattered several windows in the lobby of 3180 N. Lake Shore Drive.

A 311 caller notified police, and FOX 32 was told another building in the area had the same problem.

The windows are now boarded up until replacement glass arrives.

The doorman declined to comment, but neighbors who were on the lakefront watching practice said they heard it. They described the noise as a sonic boom — which, according to the U.S. Air Force, occurs when an object, in this case a plane or several planes, travels faster than sound – about 750 mph.

Windows were reportedly shattered at two other locations: 3600 and 3950 North Lake Shore Drive.

What they're saying:

"We just came back and my husband and son were there. They say even the tables were shaking," resident Miriam Altman said. "It was so loud the feeling was that the building is moving."



"We were on the phone when that happened," Matt Lauer, who lives nearby and was on the Lakefront when it happened, said. "I was on the phone and I was like, ‘Alec, did you hear that?' And he was like, ’What was that?' I thought my window was going to break because all it was, was just like a brrr."



"I've always listened to the Blue Angels, and obviously these guys, and the Red Arrows, and the experience of this was something I've never felt before," Alec Harris, who lives nearby and was also on the Lakefront when it happened, said.

What's next:

The FAA said no unusual activity was reported.

FOX 32 is waiting to hear back from the U.S. Air Force.