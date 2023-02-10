Blaze breaks out at Lowell cabinet manufacturing plant

A cabinet manufacturing plant in Lowell, Indiana caught fire Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to Saco Industries located at 17151 Morse Street just after 9 a.m.

As of 12:45 p.m., crews were still on scene battling the blaze. They are expected to remain on scene for the next few hours.

The fire is under control and not spreading any further at this time, Lowell Fire Chief Christopher Gamblin said in a statement.

"Gaining access to the areas were the fire is, has proven to be extremely labor-intensive. A fifth alarm was called to provide additional firefighters to the scene to aid in gaining access to the fire," Gamblin said.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The cause and origin are unknown. The State of Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office will lead the investigation.