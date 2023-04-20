'Blessings in a Backpack' hosts annual event to help feed Chicago students

Dozens of volunteers came together Thursday evening for an annual event hosted by Blessings in a Backpack.

Each weekend during the school year, the nonprofit’s Chicago chapter feeds 6,000 children across 64 locations in the city and suburbs – ensuring that come Monday, they are well-fed for the week of learning ahead.

During the 5th Annual Race to Feed Chicago, participants of the food-packing tournament battled it out to see who could fill the most bags for kids in need.

"We're going fill the 65-hour gap from lunch on Friday to breakfast on Monday," said Dan Summins, managing director, Chicago chapter, Blessings in a Backpack.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The bracket-style tournament was hosted at Protiviti on Wacker Drive – but in this competition, everyone was a winner.

"We’re going to pack 1,800 bags of food that tomorrow will be given out to young people all across Chicago," said Summins. "Blessings in a Backpack is a national organization, tomorrow we are going to feed 95,000 kids across the country."

This round of ‘blessings’ will be distributed to area schools and groups including Franklin Fine Arts Center, St. Thomas of Canterbury, and the Cabrini Rowhouses.

"It helps them have a better chance at education, which is something that’s so important to me and I think all kids should have an equal chance at that," said Kyla Smith.

Blessings in a Backpack also works with organizations during the summer months to help put food on the table for families.