Block parties can return to Chicago in July with the addition of a 'COVID Captain'
CHICAGO - Block parties are coming back to Chicago!
The parties will be allowed to start beginning July 5 - with some changes.
All block parties will need to have a "COVID captain," who will be responsible for keeping the hand sanitizer flowing and recommending everyone has a vaccine.
The "COVID captain" will also have to make sure that those who have not received their shot, such as children, wear a mask and socially distance.
Additionally, no jumping jacks or bouncy houses will be allowed.