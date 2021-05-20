Block parties can return to Chicago in July with the addition of a 'COVID Captain'

Block parties are coming back to Chicago!

The parties will be allowed to start beginning July 5 - with some changes.

All block parties will need to have a "COVID captain," who will be responsible for keeping the hand sanitizer flowing and recommending everyone has a vaccine.

The "COVID captain" will also have to make sure that those who have not received their shot, such as children, wear a mask and socially distance.

Additionally, no jumping jacks or bouncy houses will be allowed.