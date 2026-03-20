Boys, 15 and 17, charged with stealing car in Chicago

The Brief Two teens were arrested in connection with a vehicle theft on Chicago’s South Side. Police say the older suspect is also tied to an earlier armed robbery. Both face multiple felony charges after being taken into custody.



Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with a vehicle theft Thursday morning on Chicago's Far South Side.

The boys, 15 and 17, allegedly stole the car around 10 a.m. near 114th and Front streets in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

They were arrested roughly two hours later in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. Each teen was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in a vehicle. The 15-year-old was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

In a separate incident, the 17-year-old faces a pair of armed robbery charges for allegedly robbing two men at gunpoint on Tuesday in River North.