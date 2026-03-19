Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Oddities market, Shamrock Shuffle & more
CHICAGO - If you need an excuse to get out this weekend, we've got you covered! Here's your guide to things to do March 20-22.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
March 20: Quarters with Porch Light and Telescreens at Thalia Hall
March 20: Maddox Batson at The Salt Shed Indoors
March 20: The Strumbellas at House of Blues Chicago
March 20: Fisher at Navy Pier
March 20: Sons of Legion at Park West
March 20: Evan Honer at Vic Theater
March 20: Boogie T at Ramova Theatre
March 20: Wreckno at Outset
March 21: CupcakKe at Outset
March 21: Cardi B at United Center
March 21: The High Kings at Vic Theater
Multiple dates: An Opera Night with Riccardo Muti at Orchestra Hall
Multiple dates: LaMP at Garcia’s Chicago
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
March 20: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche
March 21: Chicago Wolves vs. Rockford IceHogs
March 22: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators
March 22: Chicago Wolves vs. Iowa Wild
What comedy and theatre shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Things to do in Chicago March 20-22
Glow Wild at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
A new after-dark lantern festival opens March 19, transforming the zoo with more than 70 illuminated animal displays and cultural performances. The exhibit runs Thursday through Sunday evenings through May 10.
Andersonville Restaurant Weeks
Diners can explore a range of cuisines while supporting Andersonville businesses, with deals at multiple price points.
Spring Vintage and Artisan Market
This two-day market runs March 21-22, featuring vintage goods, artisan vendors, food and a curated car collection. The event includes dozens of local sellers, drinks, music and family-friendly activities.
Dead City Oddities Market
A one-day market on March 21 spotlights more than 35 vendors specializing in dark art, tarot, jewelry and other unconventional finds. The event also features live music, raffles and themed food and drinks.
Viva La Mujer Market
This curated market celebrates women-owned businesses with shopping, art, wellness services and food. General admission is free with early-access VIP tickets available for perks and giveaways.
Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle
The annual race returns March 22 with an 8K run and a 2-mile walk through downtown, kicking off Chicago’s spring running season. The event includes a post-race party with live music and festivities in Grant Park.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.