Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Oddities market, Shamrock Shuffle & more

If you need an excuse to get out this weekend, we've got you covered! Here's your guide to things to do March 20-22.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

March 20: Quarters with Porch Light and Telescreens at Thalia Hall

March 20: Maddox Batson at The Salt Shed Indoors

March 20: The Strumbellas at House of Blues Chicago

March 20: Fisher at Navy Pier

March 20: Sons of Legion at Park West

March 20: Evan Honer at Vic Theater

March 20: Boogie T at Ramova Theatre

March 20: Wreckno at Outset

March 21: CupcakKe at Outset

March 21: Cardi B at United Center

March 21: The High Kings at Vic Theater

Multiple dates: An Opera Night with Riccardo Muti at Orchestra Hall

Multiple dates: LaMP at Garcia’s Chicago

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

March 20: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche

March 21: Chicago Wolves vs. Rockford IceHogs

March 22: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

March 22: Chicago Wolves vs. Iowa Wild

What comedy and theatre shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Hamilton

Carlos Mencia

Gary Owen

The Bald and the Beautiful

Potted Potter

Things to do in Chicago March 20-22

A new after-dark lantern festival opens March 19, transforming the zoo with more than 70 illuminated animal displays and cultural performances. The exhibit runs Thursday through Sunday evenings through May 10.

Diners can explore a range of cuisines while supporting Andersonville businesses, with deals at multiple price points.

This two-day market runs March 21-22, featuring vintage goods, artisan vendors, food and a curated car collection. The event includes dozens of local sellers, drinks, music and family-friendly activities.

A one-day market on March 21 spotlights more than 35 vendors specializing in dark art, tarot, jewelry and other unconventional finds. The event also features live music, raffles and themed food and drinks.

This curated market celebrates women-owned businesses with shopping, art, wellness services and food. General admission is free with early-access VIP tickets available for perks and giveaways.

The annual race returns March 22 with an 8K run and a 2-mile walk through downtown, kicking off Chicago’s spring running season. The event includes a post-race party with live music and festivities in Grant Park.