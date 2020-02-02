Expand / Collapse search

Bloomberg campaign calls Trump 'pathological liar' with a 'spray-on tan' after Trump makes box claim

Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
Politics
FOX 32 Chicago

After Trump comments on Bloomberg's height, Bloomberg campaign hits back

Michael Bloomberg's campaign called President Donald Trump a "pathological liar" Sunday after Trump's comments about Bloomberg's height.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Michael Bloomberg's campaign called President Donald Trump a "pathological liar" Sunday after Trump claimed that Bloomberg is asking for a box to stand on during the Democratic debates.

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity which aired before the Super Bowl, Trump said of Bloomberg, "[He's] very little. I just think of little. You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on.  Okay, it's okay, there's nothing wrong.  You can be short.  Why should he get a box to stand on, okay?  He wants a box for the debates.  Why should he be entitled to that?  Really.  Does that mean everyone else gets a box?"

Bloomberg is 5'8". Trump is 6'3" and has taken to calling Bloomberg "Mini Mike" in tweets.

Bloomberg National Press Secretary Julie Wood focused issued a brief statement: "The president is lying. He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan."

Bloomberg himself has said that Trump is focused on him because he's nervous, tweeting "Donald Trump knows I can beat him — and the fear of that keeps him up tweeting about me late into the night."