Blue Angels fly over Chicago to honor health care workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

It was a sky-high tribute to the thousands of people working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Navy’s Blue Angels paid a special visit to Chicago Tuesday to honor those workers.

More than 100 doctors, nurses and other Stroger employees gathered in front of the hospital to watch the Blue Angels scream across Chicago’s skyline.

“I think it’s really nice. We’ve all been working really, really hard. You can see the large crowd behind me. I think they all appreciate the gesture,” said Dr. Michael Hoffman.

“It was beautiful because it shows that they appreciate it. The front line, the essential healthcare workers. For them to do that for us, it makes us feel better,” said Tyrone Hawthorne.

The Blue Angels flew over several major Chicago area hospitals during Tuesday’s 15-minute visit just before noon, and also saluted health care workers in Detroit and Indianapolis.

It was also a welcome break for those battling the virus, many of whom have been working virtually nonstop since the pandemic started two months ago.

“You know it’s a nice break to come out. To feel the air on our face. When you’re covered in all of the PPE and having all those barriers, it does feel nice,” said Ann Sikora-Jackson.