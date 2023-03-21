Blue Island mom shares heartbreak after weekend crime leaves her son without his wheelchair

A Blue Island mom shared her heartbreak Tuesday after a weekend crime left her son without his wheelchair.

It was stolen on Sunday night, along with the woman’s car, which she relies on to care for her son.

"I’m just wondering why they did it, knowing I’m parked right in front of a handicap sign," said Alicia Rodriguez.

At first, Rodriguez says she was in disbelief; now, she is trying to figure out how to quickly replace what was taken.

"First I thought I was just hallucinating, dreaming," said Rodriguez.

It was a devastating discovery for Rodriguez, who woke up Monday to find her parking spot empty.

She soon confirmed her fears by watching her Ring doorbell video, which captured her car being driven away.

"Couldn’t believe it happened to me," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez parks in front of her Blue Island home where her space is clearly marked with handicap signs.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Inside, her 15-year-old son, Aidan Beltran, is recovering from a recent surgery. It marks his 30th surgery in his young life.

"He has cerebral palsy, inversion chromosome 19, Noonan syndrome, DiGeorge syndrome, and he’s autistic," said Rodriguez.

Along with her 2019 black Hyundai Elantra, which Rodriguez said was locked at the time, her son’s specialized car seat and wheelchair were stolen.

The equipment costs tens of thousands of dollars.

The single mom says she is now dealing with insurance and doesn't know if or when she will be able to get the necessary items replaced.

"Knowing that, this hurts, it hurts. For someone to take someone else’s car, knowing it’s their earned money, and that it’s for him, to take him in and out of doctors and hospitals, it’s mostly for me to take care of him, it’s for me to take him places," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez filed a police report as soon as she realized her car was stolen.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe account has been started to support the family.