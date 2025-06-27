Blue Island woman charged in fiery I-57 crash that injured semi-truck driver

The Brief A Blue Island woman, Lisa Cotton, 31, is facing felony charges after a rollover crash on I-57 injured a truck driver. The crash occurred Thursday morning near Exit 312 in Kankakee; the truck caught fire and the driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say Cotton fled the scene but was arrested later that day at her home; she remains in custody in Kankakee County.



A Blue Island woman is in custody following a rollover crash that seriously injured a truck driver Thursday morning on Interstate 57, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Lisa Cotton, 31, is charged with aggravated reckless driving resulting in injury, a Class 4 felony; leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury, a Class 3 felony; and failure to report a crash resulting in injury, a Class 2 felony.

Pictured is Lisa Cotton, 31. (Illinois State Police )

The crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on southbound I-57 near Exit 312 in Kankakee.

A truck-tractor overturned and caught fire, police said. The driver, 57-year-old James Denton, was the sole occupant and was taken to a hospital with significant injuries.

Police said Cotton fled the scene after causing the crash. She was located and arrested at her Blue Island home later that day.

What's next:

Cotton remains in custody at the Kankakee County Jerome Combs Detention Center.