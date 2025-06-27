Blue Island woman charged in fiery I-57 crash that injured semi-truck driver
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - A Blue Island woman is in custody following a rollover crash that seriously injured a truck driver Thursday morning on Interstate 57, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
Lisa Cotton, 31, is charged with aggravated reckless driving resulting in injury, a Class 4 felony; leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury, a Class 3 felony; and failure to report a crash resulting in injury, a Class 2 felony.
Pictured is Lisa Cotton, 31. (Illinois State Police )
The crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on southbound I-57 near Exit 312 in Kankakee.
A truck-tractor overturned and caught fire, police said. The driver, 57-year-old James Denton, was the sole occupant and was taken to a hospital with significant injuries.
Police said Cotton fled the scene after causing the crash. She was located and arrested at her Blue Island home later that day.
What's next:
Cotton remains in custody at the Kankakee County Jerome Combs Detention Center.