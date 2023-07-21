Blue Man Group unveils new visual enhancements and show-open for Chicago audience

As if audiences to Blue Man Group needed even more sensory invigoration, on Thursday night the Briar Street Theater unveiled a brand new 60-foot scrim spanning the width of the stage, and installed 17 new screens, to enhance the experience even more.

"It's going to be a whole new experience just in terms of being in this audience and being surrounded by the visuals, designs, and screens and getting to experience the whole new vibe of how BMG is really evolving and growing as a brand and a show," said Nandita Marshall, Blue Man's Director of Global Marketing and Communications.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Audiences can also expect a new show open — completely unique to Chicago — and state-of-the-art video content that accompanies Blue Man Group's signature live performance, which – as always – is a stunning mix of comedy, music, technology and showmanship.

"It'll still be the show you know and love, but it'll be a completely new way of viewing it and seeing it and experiencing it, so we're really excited to be doing that for Chicago," said Marshall.

Blue Man Group is still a juggernaut, doing roughly a dozen shows a week the rest of the summer. With all these new visual elements, it's a great time to check it out or revisit it, if it's been a while.

For tickets, just go to BlueMan.com.