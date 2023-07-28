'Blues Brothers Con' returns: Performances from Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi

The Joliet Area Historical Museum's second annual Blues Brothers Con will take place this year in the southwest suburb on Sept. 9, and actors Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi will reprise their iconic roles.

The festival will turn the Old Joliet Prison into a vibrant tribute to the famous "Blues Brothers" movie, which was filmed at that location. It will also celebrate the impact of Blues music on the prison's history.

"The ‘Blues Brothers’ film is about passing on the love of Blues music to a new generation," Chief Executive Officer Greg Peerbolte said in a statement.

"The Prison's connection to the Blues dates back to the 1932 recording of Memphis Minnie's 'Joliet Bound.' Blues music helps us to confront - and heal - the Prison’s often difficult historic legacy."

Aykroyd and Belushi will emcee a line-up of Chicago Blues performers featuring Al Spears & The Hurricane Project, Joanna Connor & The Wrecking Crew, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Toronzo Cannon and Ronnie Baker Brooks.

The evening will wrap up with a special encore performance featuring hits from the film.

Location and Date

Inside the walls of Old Joliet Prison at 1125 North Collins Street. The show will be on Sept. 9 and gates open at 1 p.m.

Ticket Prices

General Admission: Adult $55

General Admission: Child $25 (18 and under)

Front Section Standing Room Only: $75

Front Section table for 4 guests: $500

Tickets are available for purchase at JolietPrison.org.

Parking

Remote Lots: Free

Preferred Onsite: $30 (limited)