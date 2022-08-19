Blues Brothers fans pack Old Joliet Prison for first annual convention

Thousands of Blues Brothers fans converged upon the Old Joliet Prison Friday night for the first annual Blues Brothers Con.

Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi — standing in for his late brother John — will perform as the Blues Brothers to kick off the festival.

"It's not great when you break parole and have to come back, but I gotta say, being able to walk back in is nice!" said Logan Halliburton, in-character as Jake Blues. He came all the way from Orlando, Florida to attend the event.

"I think it's beautiful that the music gets kept alive in such a way through both the movie and culture," Halliburton added.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"I saw the movie first when I was 5 years old. I got all the collectibles. VHS, DVDs, CDs," said another superfam, Justin Applebaum, who was dressed as Ellwood and even owns a decommissioned police car, similar to the Blues Mobile.

The event continues Saturday with blues performances starting at 10:30 a.m. in the prison yard. The festival will be capped off by a public screening of the Blues Brothers film at 8:30 p.m.

It is free to the public.