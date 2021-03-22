Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death revealed

article

Bobby Brown Jr.’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report obtained by Fox News, the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown Sr.'s death was due to the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl."

Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Nov. 18. His death was ruled "accidental."

Brown Sr., 51, told Fox News via his agent at the time, "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

Brown Jr.'s death follows that of his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, in 2015 when she was just 22.

The daughter of Whitney Houston and Brown Sr. was found in a bathtub and later died after spending months in a coma and in treatment for brain damage.

Bobbi Kristina Brown (L) and Nick Gordon attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage)

Brown Sr. and Houston were married from 1992-2007. Bobbi Kristina was their only child together.

Outside of Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr., Brown Sr. has five other children: Landon, about 34; La'Princia, about 30; Cassius, 11; Bodhi, 5; and Hendrix, 4.

The cast of "Being Bobby Brown": Back row, from left: Bobby Brown Sr., Whitney Houston and Tommy Brown. Front row, from left: Bobby Brown Jr., La'princia Brown, Bobby Brown and Bobbi Kristina Brown (Getty Images)

Brown Jr.'s mother is Kim Ward, with whom the elder Brown had a years-long on-again-off-again relationship.

Brown Jr.'s former stepmother, Houston, died in 2012 at age 48. The singer and actress drowned in a bathtub with several drugs, including cocaine, found in her system.

Brown Sr. is now married to Alicia Etheredge, the mother of his three youngest children. They married in 2012.

