Bobbye Johnson shooting: Family of grandmother killed by security guard files suit

The family of a grandmother killed by a security guard's stray bullet is now suing the businesses who employed the guard.

Bobbye Johnson, 55, was hit in the chest as she was walking on the sidewalk outside a Bronzeville liquor store.

Police said 34-year-old Victor Brown was working as a security guard when he got into an argument with another man and opened fire.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Johnson was hit in the chest and died.

Her surviving family members said three businesses who employed Brown failed to properly train him.

Carlita Johnson.

"We have to do something to bring justice to the situation. It will never bring her back, but someone needs to know that she is not going to die in vain," said Carlita Johnson, daughter of the victim.

Advertisement

Brown has been charged with first degree murder.