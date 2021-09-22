Body-cam video released of CPD officer-involved shooting in Bronzeville

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Some of the content in this story depicts incidents that are graphic in nature, which some viewers may find disturbing.

Chicago's police oversight agency released videos related to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Bronzeville in July.

The shooting occurred in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard on July 25.

Tactical officers conducted a traffic stop around 9:40 p.m. As officers approached two male suspects, one fled into an alley, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said a foot pursuit then ensued and following a brief chase, the passenger of the vehicle discharged a firearm in the direction of the pursuing officer.

The officer returned fire, striking the individual. He was then taken into custody and received medical attention.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

Videos released by COPA included third-party video and body-cam video.

The Sun-Times contributed to this report.