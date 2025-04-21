Body found in Fox River prompts death investigation in Oswego

The Brief A body was found Monday in the Fox River. Oswego police used a drone to locate the body after a caller reported something unusual in the water. The case is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.



Oswego police are investigating after a body was found in the Fox River on Monday.

What we know:

Around 5:24 p.m., police responded to a call about something unusual seen in the water near the 100 block of West Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they deployed a drone and spotted what appeared to be a body in shallow water, roughly 100 yards southwest of the Washington Street bridge.

At that point, crews with the Oswego Fire Protection District were called to the scene and confirmed the person was deceased. The body was recovered and transported to the coroner’s office, where an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether foul play is suspected or how long the body may have been in the water.

The person’s identity, age, and gender have not been released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Police say they will provide updates as they learn more.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oswego police at 630-551-7300.