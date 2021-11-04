Body found in 31st Street Beach harbor

A body was found in the 31st Street Harbor Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the man's body was discovered near the shoreline.

The body is an African-American male, believed to be about 20 to 27-years-old.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old DePaul graduate student hasn't been seen since last week. Oribi Kontein's car was found abandoned at 31st Street Beach on Sunday.

There is no confirmation on if the body found is his.

Longtime friend Emmanuel Okirie said surveillance video apparently shows two men stealing items from Kontein’s car.

"It’s really fishy, everything we’ve seen now. I hope he’s still fine but my gut feeling is that he’s not," Okirie said Thursday afternoon.

He said he has known Kontein for eight years, since before they both moved from Nigeria with a group of friends who split up to attend schools across the United States.

Kontein and Okirie both attended DePaul University, where they were roommates.

"He always kept his room really clean and dressed really nice — like corporate with dress shoes," he said. "He was a really nice guy."

They hung out less often after college and last saw each other at a funeral in September.

After Kontein’s disappearance, his friends organized a search party, posted fliers and tried to keep the pressure on police to continue the search.

"His disappearance has been a mystery," Okirie said. "Like, what’s happening? We don’t know."

Advertisement

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.