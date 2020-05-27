Body found in DuPage River identified as missing West Chicago woman

A body found in the DuPage River was identified as that of a missing woman who was swept into the river while walking her dogs in Winfield, authorities announced Thursday.

The remains were identified as 18-year-old Anna DeJong, of West Chicago, the DuPage County coroner’s office said in a statement. Preliminary autopsy results found she died from drowning.

DeJong was swept into the flooded DuPage River May 15 while walking her two dogs at the Winfield Mounds Forest Preserve in Winfield, officials said. More than 100 volunteers and search and rescue crews searched the river after her disappearance.

Her body was found Wednesday in the Blackwell Forest Preserve in West Chicago, about five and half miles south of Winfield Mounds, officials said.

“On behalf of the Forest Preserve District, I would like to send our sincere condolences to her family and friends,” Forest Preserve District Police Chief David Pederson said. “All of us are truly saddened by today’s news, and our appreciation goes to all of the first responders and volunteers who worked so tirelessly to find her.”