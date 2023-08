A body was found in the Chicago River in Bucktown Friday afternoon.

At about 3:50 p.m., the CPD marine unit responded to a call of a body in the water in the 2200 block of North Elston.

When personnel arrived, they located an unknown male victim in the water.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.