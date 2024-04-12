Body found in Milwaukee River identified as missing Illinois man

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a body found in the Milwaukee River in Glendale on Saturday, March 30 as missing 31-year-old Eugeniu Matcin from Illinois.

Eugeniu Matcin disappeared on Monday morning, Jan. 29. Police say he was last seen in a hot tub in the back of a home on Riverview Drive – near the Milwaukee River.

According to the medical examiner's report, on the night of Jan. 28, Eugeniu and his family rented an Airbnb in Glendale. The report says Eugeniu was drinking throughout the night and was intoxicated. While in the outdoor jacuzzi, Eugeniu went to jump in the Milwaukee River. He went back up to the residence and went back into the jacuzzi.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Jan. 29, the family was unable to locate Eugeniu in the residence. They checked the jacuzzi outside and were still unable to locate him. Believing that he may have jumped into the river again, the family called 911 to report him missing. He was officially reported missing on Jan. 29 at 1:44 a.m.

Search for missing IL man in Glendale

The Glendale Police Department conducted an initial search of the river using drones, rescue boats, a dive team, and K-9s, but were unable to locate Eugeniu that night.

On March 30, Eugeniu's brother came back to Wisconsin and launched a boat into the Milwaukee River to search for his brother. At approximately 2 p.m., he discovered what appeared to be a body that was caught on fallen trees in the river. He called 911 to report it. The body was approximately 1,600 feet from the Airbnb where Eugeniu was last seen.

The Glendale Police Department tentatively identified the decedent as Eugeniu Matcin due to circumstantial evidence. The medical examiner used dental records to make a positive identification.