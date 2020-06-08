Body found near I-290 on Near West Side

Authorities are investigating after a dead body was found over the weekend near I-290 on the Near West Side.

The body of a male “who appeared to be deceased for an undeterminable amount of time” was found about 2:16 p.m. June 6 in a grassy area near a bridge support off I-290 near Ogden Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

Autopsy results are pending, but preliminary reports indicate the male was not involved in a crash, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.