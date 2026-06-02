Body found in pond during search for missing Aurora woman

The Brief Aurora police are investigating after a deceased person was found Monday evening in a retention pond near North Farnsworth Avenue and Corporate Boulevard. The discovery came during a follow-up search connected to the May 28 disappearance of 32-year-old Shafia Murad. The body has not yet been identified, and the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday.



An investigation has been launched after a dead person was found Monday evening in a retention pond during a search for a missing woman in Aurora.

Body found during search for missing Aurora woman

What we know:

At about 7:35 p.m., investigators were in the area conducting follow-up work tied to an ongoing missing person investigation when they spotted an object in the water near North Farnsworth Avenue and Corporate Boulevard.

The Aurora Fire Department recovered the body from the pond, and the Kane County Coroner’s Office responded to take over the death investigation.

Police said the search activity that led them to the area was connected to the disappearance of 32-year-old Shafia Murad, who was reported missing on May 28. Investigators initially searched the outlet mall and surrounding area after she was reported missing. As the case progressed, detectives reviewed surveillance footage and followed additional leads that pointed them to the North Farnsworth Avenue and Corporate Boulevard area.

What we don't know:

Authorities said the person has not yet been positively identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, and the coroner will determine the official identification as well as the cause and manner of death.

Detectives were conducting follow-up work in that location Sunday when the body was found.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.