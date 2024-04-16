Body pulled from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach

A death investigation has been launched after a body was pulled out of Lake Michigan Tuesday morning near North Avenue Beach.

Chicago police responded to a report of a body in the water around 6 a.m. near the 1900 block of North Lake Shore Drive. The body of a man was recovered from the lake, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the identity of the man.

Area Three detectives will conduct a death investigation pending autopsy results.

No further information was provided. Check back for updates.