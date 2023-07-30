Body of Illinois boy pulled from Lake Michigan in NW Indiana

The body of an 15-year-old boy from Illinois was found in Lake Michigan in Lake County, Indiana Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called to Miller Beach at Lakeshore Drive and Sullivan Street for a missing person believed to be in the water around 2:55 p.m.

The boy's uncle, also an Illinois resident, told police that he last saw his nephew swimming at about 2 p.m.

Multiple agencies with dive teams responded to the scene to search. They also used a helicopter. Search efforts were hampered due to a north wind, with three to six-foot waves creating dangerous rip currents in the area.

Beach goers saw a body in the water at Newton St. and Oak Ave. approximately three quarters of a mile from where the boy was last seen around 6 p.m.

The body was recovered, and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

There was a Beach Hazard Statement from the National Weather Service in Lake County for most of Saturday.

Indiana DNR originally reported the teen was 18 years old.