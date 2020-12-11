Body of woman found in Bronzeville: police

The body of a woman was found in a vacant field Friday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.

About 4:30 a.m., police responded to a call by an unknown person about a body discovered in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman was found unresponsive with bruising and swelling to her head and body, and was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is currently in custody as Area One detectives conduct a homicide investigation.